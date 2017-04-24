Affidavit: Teen threatened attack on Columbine anniversary

WASHINGTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teenager has been arrested on a weapons charge after court records say he threatened to carry out an attack on his school on the anniversary of the Columbine massacre.

An affidavit for a search warrant filed in Rappahannock County says a fellow student told police the 17-year-old vowed to blow his school “to pieces” and discussed the guns he would use.

The allegations were first reported Sunday by The Rappahannock News.

The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the 17-year-old is in custody, charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm on school property.

The affidavit says the teen reportedly conspired with another student. It wasn’t immediately clear whether that person was also in custody, though officials said any threat to the school had been eliminated.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.