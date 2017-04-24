2 charged with murdering 36-year-old Henrico County man

Related Coverage Henrico County man identified in fatal apartment complex shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested two men in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred at a Henrico County apartment complex back in January.

The incident occurred at roughly 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Dominion Townes Terrace on Wednesday, January 18.

According to police, officers arrived and found an adult male — who was later identified as 36-year-old Cornelius Baldwin — suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, police announced that two 24-year-old men from Atlanta have been arrested and charged with Baldwin’s murder.

Antonio Tyrone Johnson is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Santonio Rodrigus Brown was charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

