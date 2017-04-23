Volunteers work to create ‘learning garden’ at John B. Cary Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sixty volunteers braved Saturday’s rain to work on building a “Learning Garden” at John B. Cary Elementary School in Richmond.

Students, teachers, parents and volunteers from all across the community worked through the day and completed the garden.

The garden creates an opportunity for students to learn more about biology and nature.

The event was held on Earth Day.

