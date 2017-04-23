Virginia Recovery Foundation holding event at Lunch/Supper in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A launch event and fundraiser for the Virginia Recovery Foundation will be taking place Sunday at 2 p.m.

The non-profit is working to fight the opioid epidemic in Virginia by offering free drug rehabilitation to those looking for help.

Sunday’s event is being held to support their efforts at Lunch/Supper Restaurants in Scott’s Addition.

For more information about Sunday’s event, check here.

For more information about the Virginia Recovery Foundation, check here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.