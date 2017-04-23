Students, guide rescued from river during canoe trip

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Eight students and a tour guide are safe after they had to be rescued from the Rappahannock River during a University of Mary Washington canoe trip.

The Associated Press reports the students were on a tour of the river on Saturday when the guide’s canoe overturned.

Authorities say the group got separated, and some students made it to the shore while others stayed on the water.

Stafford Fire and Rescue Chief Mark Lockhart says it took emergency responders an hour and 40 minutes to find the group after they received the first call reporting the incident. Lockhart says it took workers another 90 minutes to get everyone out of the water.

Officials say those who were rescued were checked on by paramedics but declined further care.

