HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Country Club is hosting the annual Spirit Pageant Sunday afternoon.

The event was organized by 13-year-old Monroe Hill to showcase kids of all abilities on stage with their “spirit buddy.”

If you’d like to be a part of the event, the pageant will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. at the country club.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.