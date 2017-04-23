Richmond Waldorf School plants tree to celebrate Earth Day at its new location

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Waldorf School planted a tree on Earth Day at its new location in the city’s northside.

For the last 14 years, the school has rented space from Westover Baptist Church.

However, this summer, the school will relocate to the former Luther Memorial School building.

