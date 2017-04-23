Richmond man who called police saying he strangled his wife found guilty of murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man who claimed to have strangled his wife and was shot by police after he refused to put down a knife has been found guilty of first degree murder.

Back in Apil, police responded to Town & Country apartment complex in the 6500 block of Armfield Road after receiving a call from a man, 30-year-old Armando Ayala Guido, saying he strangled his wife, 29-year-old Alejandra P. Estrada, and was holding a gun to his head.

When police arrived, officers saw Guido at the front door. They deployed a taser when he refused to cooperate, but this proved to be ineffective, as the man was threatening them with a knife.

As a result, one of the officers fired his service weapon, striking Guido. He was later transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Guido remains hospitalized and has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Upon entering the residence, police found the body of Estrada in an upstairs bedroom.

Her cause of death is still being investigated.

8News reporter Tracey Smith spoke with Ana Chacon, a neighbor who lives nearby.

She said her father who lives with her heard the ambulance and police screaming.

“He heard the ambulance and the police screaming at this guy to drop the bottle, and then he heard the shotgun,” she said.

Chacon said that the news of what happened has her a bit shaken.

“I’m a little bit concerned about this and it’s sad. You think about your kids … they go outside but there are crazy people and you don’t know what’s going on; what’s going to happen,” she said.

Guido will be sentenced on January 24.

