Person suffers ‘serious injuries’ after hit and run in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are working to investigate what happened after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit and run crash.

The incident happened in the 10200 block of Patterson Avenue around 10:25 p.m.

Officers were called to the scene for a report of suspicious activity but found a person lying in the road when they arrived.

The person was transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition is not currently known.

Henrico Police said that their crash team is currently investigating for clues to find who is responsible.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

