Obama to visit Richmond this fall as part of Richmond Forum series

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama will visit Virginia’s capital city this fall.

Obama is scheduled to speak at the Richmond Forum on Nov. 18. Organizers say Obama will present remarks and participate in a question-and-answer session.

The former president’s speech will open the 32nd season of the Richmond Forum, a speaker series held at the Altria Theatre.

Other speakers next season include Glenn Close, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Powers and MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough.

Obama is the fourth former United States president to speak as part of the series. The other presidents who have spoken as part of the series are Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

For more information about The Richmond Forum, check their website here.

