New animal hospital holds ribbon cutting ceremony in Midlothian

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Today was the grand opening for a new animal hospital in Midlothian.

Residents enjoyed tours of the facility, demonstrations in the lab and food as part of the event.

The Sycamore Veterinary Hospital is a 12,000 square foot animal hospital on Midlothian Turnpike near Amfit Way.

The state of the art facility is three times as big as the business’s old hospital location.

