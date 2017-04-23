Husband calls dispatch saying he strangled his wife; Officer shoots man when threatened with knife

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond police officer will be placed on administrative leave after firing his service weapon after being threatened with a knife by a man.

Police were called to Town & Country apartment complex in the 6500 block of Armfield Road for a call that was placed by a man saying he strangled his wife and holding a gun to his head.

Once officers saw the man at the front door, a taser was deployed by an officer but was not effective.

The man threatened the officers with a knife, one officer fired his service weapon, striking the man, he was later transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers entered the residence and found the body of a woman. Her identity will be released once next of kin has been notified.

Her cause of death is still being investigated.

