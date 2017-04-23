GoFundMe created for 24-year-old Henrico County hit-and-run victim

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are working to investigate what happened after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night.

The incident happened in the 10200 block of Patterson Avenue around 10:25 p.m.

Officers were called to the scene for a report of suspicious activity but found Emmanuel Isaiah DeJesus, 24, of Henrico lying in the road when they arrived.

DeJesus was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Henrico Police said that their crash team is currently investigating for clues to find who is responsible.

Meanwhile, family members have created a GoFundMe page to help pay for DeJesus’ funeral expenses. Click here if you wish to donate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.