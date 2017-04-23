Fire crews bring house fire under control in northern Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County fire crews were able to bring a house fire under control Sunday afternoon in the county’s north side.

Fire officials said they received the call about the fire in the 1700 block of Shewalt Circle, off of Hungary Road around noon.

They responded to the scene in less than four minutes and found smoke coming from the attic of a two-story house.

Firefighters entered the home and searched for occupants, not knowing if anyone was home, while others located where the fire began in an effort to extinguish it.

After searches showed that no one was home, crews were able to bring the fire under control in 30 minutes.

The fire marshal is now working to determine the cause of the fire.

It is not clear if any residents were displaced by the blaze.

