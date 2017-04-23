Accused Fresno killer tells his story

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Accused killer, Kori Muhammad called a Nexstar affiliate from the Fresno County Jail where he remains locked up, accused of killing four men.

For the first time, the suspect in this week’s shooting spree told his version of events. He’s the man who is accused of taking innocent lives and creating chaos across Fresno, California.

Reporter Matt Mendes asked, “Did you kill three white men and shoot at four people, Tuesday?”

“Um, yeah,” Muhammad replied.

On Saturday, Muhammad spoke with KGPE by phone. Muhammad admitted to killing a total of four people and spoke about his hatred of white men.

“Someone has to fight for them,” said Muhammad. “Someone has to fight for all the people who died at the hands of racist white men.”

Police said, Kori Muhammad terrorized Fresno beginning a week ago Thursday at a Motel 6. Muhammad claimed his first killing happened after security guard Carl Williams disrespected him and his friend.

“The security guard was arguing with her, being very disrespectful, so I shot him,” Muhammad said. Reporter Matt Mendes asked, “you shot the security guard?” Muhammad replied, “yes, sir.”

From there, Muhammad said he hid from officers on top of a neighboring 7-Eleven.

“I scaled the wall, got on top of the roof, stayed there until I felt it was safe enough to get down,” Muhammad said.

A few days later, Muhammad said he discovered he was wanted by police and his photo and name were in the news.

“I was actually going to turn myself in, then I started thinking about the missing black women, and children started thinking about Flint, Michigan, started thinking about crack cocaine epidemic, started thinking about the injustices and atrocities my people go through. That’s why I snapped,” he said.

He told KGPE he shot at four white men, killing three of them just north of Downtown Fresno Tuesday. Those innocent men; Zackary Randalls, Mark Gassett, and David Jackson.

“I wasn’t thinking like, I’m going to kill kill kill… white supremacy has to die and people who benefit from white supremacy are white men,” Muhammad said.

He even said he shot at a woman unknowingly.

“That’s the only regret I have because in the car was a woman and children. I am glad none of them got hit,” Muhammad said. “I probably couldn’t live with myself if I hit the woman and child. I had no intentions of hurting women and children.”

During our interview, Muhammad spoke about practicing Voodoo. He told KGPE, he is not a terrorist. He said he’s been the victim of racial discrimination throughout his life.

“I gave my life for the freedom of my people, the ultimate freedom of my people,” he said.

Muhammad is being held at Fresno County Jail in isolation. KGPE reached out to the district attorney’s office and police, but neither would comment. We also called the public defender’s office but couldn’t get a hold of anyone after hours.

