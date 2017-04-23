30 displaced after fire rips through apartment building

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (AP) — Authorities say that about 30 people have been displaced by a fire that ripped through an apartment building in Prince George’s County.

Officials say the fire broke out early Sunday on a top floor of a building at the Glen Rock Landing Apartment Complex in Fort Washington.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department says two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. That includes a woman who jumped from a window to escape the flames.

Officials say among five people treated by medics at the scene was a firefighter that became ill after battling the fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

