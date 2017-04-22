Store clerk unable to read robber’s note during robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A robber’s handwriting was so bad that the store clerk he was trying to rob couldn’t read his note demanding money.

Friday, police charged 22-year-old Dion Taylor with the robbery. He is now in Mahoning County Jail.

According to a police report, a man walked into the Family Dollar store on Market Street at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday and handed the clerk a note.

The clerk said he couldn’t read the handwriting and handed it back to the man and asked him to read it to him. The robber complied and read the note aloud.

Police say the note read, “This is a robbery, please be quiet. Don’t let your pride get you killed.”

The clerk opened the register and gave the man money and a pack of Newport cigarettes.

The man left the store and ran away.

Taylor was arrested in connection with the robbery Friday after police released surveillance photos from the store.

