RVA on Display raises money to fight cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders came out to fight cancer with RVA on Display Saturday night.

The event was put on by 8News’ Kerri O’Brien who planned the event as a fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society as part of her Woman of the Year campaign.

Even Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney made an appearance for the cause.

Ashley Wells, who served as a model for the runway event, spoke about the importance of such causes.

“I encourage everybody to donate to get involved with LLS because they are raising money for our patients,” Wells said.

Click here to donate to Kerri’s campaign in an effort to support The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.