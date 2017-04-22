RPS Superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden will step down in June

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City School Board announced Saturday that Superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden’s term will end on June 30, 2017.

A press release said that the two parties are working to negotiate the specific terms of the separation.

In a statement, the School Board thanked Dr. Bedden for his contributions to the school division and expressed their appreciation for his service for the past three and a half years.

“The School Board remains committed to creating the best environment for students to learn, thrive and grow,” the statement continued. “It is our intent to immediately seek new leadership that shares our vision.

Now the Richmond School Board will turn to outlining their process for selecting a new school superintendent and toward picking an interim superintendent to take over as of July 1, 2017.

