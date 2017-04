RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Restaurant Week runs April 24 through April 30. Dozens of restaurants are offering price-fixed meals, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Feedmore.

Particpating restaurants include Boka Grill, Casa Del Barco, Deco, Julep’s, Lulu’s, and Patina Grill.

