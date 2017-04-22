Richmond native Khris Lane transferring from Longwood to VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Khris Lane is coming home to finish his college basketball career after graduating from Longwood University this year. Lane, a Benedictine graduate who also spent time at Meadowbrook High School and Trinity Episcopal, told multiple media outlets he is transferring to VCU for his final year of eligibility.

Longwood grad transfer Khris Lane told ESPN he will play next season at VCU. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) April 22, 2017

Lane led the Longwood Lancers in scoring last season, averaging 17.1 points per game. He is eligible to play immediately for the VCU Rams men’s basketball program.

It is the second transfer for first year head coach Mike Rhoades. His former player at Rice, Marcus Evans, announced his transfer to the Rams on Monday through Twitter.

Lane’s addition adds depth to VCU’s forward position that only has Justin Tillman officially locked in to the upcoming season. Redshirt senior center/forward Ahmed Hamdy was granted release from the VCU program on March 30th.