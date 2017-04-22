‘REAL’ program provides housing for former Richmond inmates

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the “REAL” program are getting a house to live in.

Men and women who have successfully come out of the Richmond City Justice Center’s “REAL” program are helping to get the house together for men currently in the program.

The program is meant to help former inmates stay on course and not go back to jail.

Donations from all over the city came in for the house, which will house eight men, including a house manager.

Sarah Scarborough with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office says they worked hard to prepare inmates for their release, but rehabilitation doesn’t stop there.

“Unfortunately, housing is such a hard thing for them to obtain once they get out, and so, we have been blessed to partner with the Journey House so that we can have a recovery house solely for the men coming out of the REAL program for when they come out of jail,” Scarborough said.

This is the first house dedicated to the REAL program.

Inmates of the Richmond City Justice Center interested in the program need simply to submit a request to apply.

