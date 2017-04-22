Race to Parenthood 5k helps parents struggling to start a family

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Couples struggling to start their own families got some help from the Race to Parenthood 5k in Richmond Saturday.

The running and walking event was held at Virginia Farm Bureau and raised money to help pay for in-vitro fertilization, surrogacy or other needs to help make parenthood a reality for those in need.

Five couples will benefit from the proceeds of this year’s race.

