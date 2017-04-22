New RIR look hearkens back to the ’80s

The following comes from a Richmond International Raceway press release

RICHMOND, Va. — With help from NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace, Richmond International Raceway (Richmond) unveiled the new Richmond wall badge along the frontstretch. The new wall badge showcases a bold Richmond instead of the former Richmond International Raceway. The wall badge is part of a new look and feel for America’s Premier Short Track, which started with the return of red racing stripes on the track walls for the first time since 1988. See attached photo of the new Richmond wall badge.

The new Richmond on the frontstretch sits right at the Start/Finish line as well as on the backstretch. This allows both drivers and fans to catch a glimpse from all angles of the track. The bold new look will be on full display for fans when they arrive for the Toyota spring race weekend on April 28, 29 & 30.

“The new Richmond wall badge is a bold new look and pairs nicely with the return of the red racing stripes on the track walls,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “I know fans are looking forward to the return of the red stripes, and now the new wall badge unifies the fresh, classic look. It was great to unveil the new Richmond wall badge with one of the greatest drivers in Richmond history in NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace. I know this track holds a special place in his career.”

Wallace, who is a six-time winner at Richmond, visited the track today to help usher in a new era. The Hall of Famer, who has regularly proclaimed Richmond as his favorite track, even helped design a track patterned after The Action Track. Throughout the day, Rusty toured the region sharing his passion for racing at Richmond with fans and media concluding with the unveiling of the new Richmond wall badge.

“Richmond is hands-down my favorite track,” said Wallace. “I won six times in Richmond and have some great memories here. I cannot wait to see the cars on this hot, slick race track next Sunday afternoon.”

NASCAR racing returns to the Capital of the Commonwealth on April 28, 29 and 30.