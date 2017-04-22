Hopewell fire crews working to contain fire inside railroad car stuffed with cardboard

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell fire crews are working to contain a rail car fire that is currently taking place near the 6th Street Bridge in the city.

Hopewell fire officials said that the fire is next to another car that is filled with potentially flammable chemicals but that they believe thy have it contained enough to prevent the fire spreading in that direction.

For now, fire officials are working to get the rail cars separated.

Fire officials said that it may be a while before they are able to get the fire under control as it is stuffed with cardboard.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

Prince George County Fire was also called to the scene to assist.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

