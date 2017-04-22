Frito-Lay recalls various chips for possible salmonella contamination

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Frito-Lay recalled its jalapeño flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips and jalapeño flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips due to a possible Salmonella contamination.

According to the Food & Drug Administration, salmonella was found in the seasoning used to flavor the chips.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Those who are considered healthy may experience diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.