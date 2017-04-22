California sex offender arrested for allegedly molesting girl, trying to kill her

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A California man was arrested Thursday for allegedly molesting a girl and trying to kill her, according to authorities.

Detectives arrested 45-year-old Richard James Wasso on an attempted murder charge and multiple counts of child molestation, according to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation started late last month after alleged acts of molestation of a minor were reported.

Detectives confirmed the female victim’s allegations and also learned that Wasso had allegedly tried to kill her.

Wasso is a registered sex offender listed on the California Megan’s Law Website.

He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and is currently being held on a $7,440,000 bail.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Wasso has previously lived or spent time in San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Santa Clara Counties. The cities include Manteca, Stockton, Ceres, Modesto, Gilroy and Morgan Hill.

