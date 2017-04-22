American Red Cross: 30 displaced after severe weather in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The American Red Cross is assisting late Friday night after a possible tornado left 30 people displaced.

A release from the American Red Cross said that 12 homes were damaged in Westmoreland County by Friday night’s severe weather.

“Our team is working to provide food to first responders and are mobilizing to support any shelter needs in the areas impacted by severe storms on Friday evening,” said Red Cross of Virginia Communications Director, Jonathan McNamara. “Over the coming hours, we will continue to work with our partners in emergency management to determine the full scope of damage and identify how we can help the community.”

The total extent of the damage is not known at this time. Also, it is still unclear for now whether a tornado touched down in the area.

Viewer Casey Jason Flores provided images of storm damage:

