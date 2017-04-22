8News at the Box Office: 4/21

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “The Lost City of Z” stars Charlie Hunnam as explorer Percy Fawcett. He discovered an isolated tribe in the amazon in the early 1900’s. He was ridiculed for his research but continued to visit the hidden community until he disappeared during a trip in the 1920’s. Based on a true story, the film costars Sienna Miller and Robert Pattinson. It’s rated PG-13.

“Unforgettable” is a story of jealousy and revenge. Katherine Heigl stars as the recently divorced woman who can’t get over her ex-husband falling for a new woman who is played by Rosario Dawson. She will do anything she can to destroy their relationship. The psychological thriller is rated R.

Just in time for Earth Day, “Made in China” is a documentary about three animal families. The families of a snow leopard, a Panda, and a Golden Monkey are all trying to survive in harsh environments in China. The film is rated G.

The Fast and the Furious 8, “The Fate of the Furious” is expected to take the checkered flag again this weekend. It could make another $40 million. We will check those box office numbers on Monday morning on “Good Morning Richmond.”

