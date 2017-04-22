6th Annual Mid-Atlantic Beard and ‘Stache Championships held Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 6th annual Mid-Atlantic Beard and ‘Stache Championships took place Saturday afternoon in Richmond.

All of the event’s participants received trophies, but the real winner took home a 42-pound trophy made of railroad spikes.

The event happened at the Canal Club in Shockoe Bottom.

All proceeds from the event went to the Pink Ink Fund of Richmond.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.