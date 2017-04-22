2 men struck, 1 killed in Fredericksburg train accident

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Two men were struck and seriously injured by a CSX train early Saturday morning in Fredericksburg.

According to a press release issued by the Fredericksburg Police, the incident happened at about 3:25 a.m. at the CSX train tracks located near VRE Parking Lot G. Both men were transported to the hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries.

At 1 p.m., one of the victims died from their injuries. Police are attempting to locate the deceased man’s next of kin.

The other victim remains in critical condition and has been transported to a hospital in Richmond.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Stay with 8News as more details become available about the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

