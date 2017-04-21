Water main break affects service in Route 1 corridor

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break has affected water service to much of the Route 1 corridor.

Crews are working to isolate the break and restore the service to the homes and businesses that were affected from Fredericksburg to Thornburg.

The estimated time of when repairs will be completed has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

