Student finds diet sodas may be linked to higher risk of stroke, dementia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You may want to think twice before opening that diet soda.

New research suggests diet sodas and other artificially sweetened drinks could be linked to a higher risk of stroke and dementia.

Some are already criticized the study, which was published in the American Heart Association’s journal, Stroke.

Researchers admit they did not find an actual cause-and-effect relationship between the drinks and medical issues.

They did not find any connection with sugary beverages like soda with real sugar or fruit juice.

The lead researcher on the study says more work needs to be done on the topic.