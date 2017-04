RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Science Museum of Virginia’s STEM program called “The Mix” is up for an award.

The program is one of the six finalists for Richmond Technology Council’s Innovation in Education Award.

They find out if they win on May 10. Good luck!

