Residents upset over exposed drain in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — A big hole in the side of the road on North West Street in Petersburg has locals upset and concerned about their safety.

Residents said an exposed drain is putting them at risk of injuries. The say the drain has been uncovered for months.

“We had a guy that fell off his bicycle out there last year. It tripped him up on his bicycle, and he fell out there in the street,” said Rose Branch, a resident living in the area.

People who live along near Commerce and North West Streets said they reached out to city officials about the hole but nothing was ever done.

8News made a call to the Public Works Department about the hazard Friday.

Crews responded within an hour with an orange cone to cover the hole. Officials say another crew has been scheduled to fix the hole completely at a later time.

Public Works officials say residents should call City Hall to report neighborhood hazards or visit petersburgva.gov.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

