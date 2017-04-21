Positively Richmond: investing in the evolution of the local art community

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It is a dreary, rainy morning outside her business on Libbie Avenue, but inside all Rejena Carreras sees is color.

“It’s just something I’ve carried through life,” she explains.

Carreras has been both a student and teacher of art. However, her love of art becomes tangible inside Carreras Jewelers, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, as she designs jewelry. It also becomes tangible through her extensive work with non-profits.

As a donor and volunteer for programs like the School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community (SPARC), she celebrates all the creativity and talent Richmond is now known for on a global scale.

“It takes a village to create something like that,” Carreras speaks of the evolution of Richmond’s art scene.

Carreras has also been active with the Firehouse Theatre, the Richmond Ballet and countless other organizations.

She also credits Virginia Commonwealth University for making Richmond a destination for artists who decide to study here, stay here and contribute their unique expression and passion.

“It takes a lot of people with, that are very visionary that can foresee the future and have the means where with all and connections to make it happen,” Carreras says.

She will continue giving back to help the Richmond art community keep growing and become even more renowned.

“The more you do, the more passion is created.”

Do you know someone like Carreras who is Positively Richmond? Email information to iReport8@wric.com.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.