Police investigating suspicious death in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a body in the 700 block of Chinaberry Drive Friday afternoon.

Police arrived at the scene just before 3:30 p.m. to check on the welfare of a person who had not been seen in several weeks. After initial attempts to locate the person, police entered the residence.

Upon entering the apartment, officers found an adult male victim who was confirmed dead by EMS personnel.

It is not yet clear how the person died, but police are investigating.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.