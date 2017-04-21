Petersburg seeks private financing for emergency vehicles

PETERSBURG, Va ( WRIC) — The City of Petersburg is working its way out of a financial crisis, the Acting City Manager Tom Tyrrell said they need new emergency vehicles.

Tom Tyrrell is proposing that City Council should use City Hall as collateral to buy the emergency vehicles. He said the financial crisis requires them to find creative ways to keep the city running.

As a result, the city is seeking out a private financial partner to fund three new fire trucks and sixteen police cars.

Tyrrell said first responders are in desperate need of emergency vehicles, and the city has failed to get a traditional loan to cover the cost.

The fire trucks will cost $21 million, and the police vehicles have a $600,000 price tag.

“Council [has] approved the outreach to find a partner, so what we will do is try to get some deals on the table,” Tyrell said. “We will take all those deals back to council at the next council meeting and see how they feel about approving one of them.”

Tyrrell said several people have already come forward to be considered to finance the purchase.

