Petersburg man indicted for murder outside 7-Eleven

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man has been arrested and indicted on charges related to the murder of Michael Ward from last March.

Patrick S. Parrish, 26, was arrested earlier this month by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on gun charges. On Thursday, he was indicted for First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony in Petersburg Circuit Court.

On Wednesday, March 30, shortly after 2am, police were called to the 7-Eleven at 701 South Crater Road in Petersburg for reports of a person shot. When police arrived on scene they found Michael Ward, 24 years-old, from Chesterfield County, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Ward was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Police are continuing to search for evidence and speaking to all potential witnesses that were present at the time of the shooting. If you have any information or believe you heard or saw anything in that area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.