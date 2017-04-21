Petersburg assistant fire marshal charged after altercation with tow company workers

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police confirm that a Petersburg assistant fire marshall was taken into custody Friday after he had an altercation with a tow company.

Police said Marlow Jones was charged with two misdemeanors in relation to the incident.

Jones has since been released on bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

