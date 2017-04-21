Midlothian HS students learn dangers of distracted driving ahead of prom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — DRIVE SMART Virginia has partnered with Richmond International Raceway (RIR) to bring an interactive teen driver program to Midlothian High School and Goochland High School.

Midlothian students learned the dangers of distracted driving during the program on Friday morning. This comes ahead of the school’s prom that takes place this weekend.

A highlight of the program was the in-vehicle distracted driving simulator.

This high-tech tool, installed in a full-sized vehicle, allows participants to experience the dangers of distracted driving while trying to navigate a simulated road scenario.

Students also heard Brad Hughes speak about the challenges he has faced after losing both legs to a 2014 car crash caused by a distracted driver.

In addition to the simulator and speaker, students learned about impaired driving as they attempt to navigate traffic cones while riding adult-size tricycles and wearing goggles that affect visual balance cues.

“RIR has proven to be a leader in the community through their dedication to saving lives with educational programs such as this one,” said Janet Brooking, Executive Director of DRIVE SMART Virginia. “Traffic crashes are the leading killer of teens in America. We know that these interactive programs can save lives.”

