Hopewell Police search for 7-Eleven armed robbery suspect

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a convenience store early Friday morning.

Authorities said that around 2:45 am, officers responded to the 7-Eleven store located at 2014 W. Broadway for an armed robbery.

According to police, the suspect entered the business, brandished a gun, and then left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described by police as a black male, approximately 5’-7” to 5’-9”, and weighing 170-190 pounds. He has a medium complexion, and he has a tattoo on his right arm. He was wearing tan pants, black shoes, a grey t-shirt.

Anyone who was traveling in and around the area of this incident and observed any suspicious activity or vehicle, please contact the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284.

Any person(s) who have information on wanted persons or any crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 541-2202. You can also text-a-tip anonymously. Simply add “274637 (CRIMES)” to your Contacts list on your cellular phone and then text “igotcha” along with your message/tip. You will then be provided an ID number that you will use when checking the status of your tip OR picking up your reward.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.