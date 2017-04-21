Henrico community hosting talent show to benefit Baker Elementary

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County community is hosting a talent show Friday night to raise money for teachers and students at Baker Elementary School.

The talent show is expected to draw hundreds of people of all ages to help replace what was lost in the fire that temporarily shut down Baker Elementary.

Last month, a fire ripped through the school which firefighters say began in the building’s mechanical room that houses the school’s heating and cooling, as well as its electrical circuits. All will need repairs before the school can reopen.

Meanwhile, students and staff have temporarily moved to nearby Varina Elementary and Mehfoud Elementary.

Talent show starts at 6:30pm @ Varina HS, help raise funds for students and staff of Baker Elementary. $5 tickets #WeAreBakerStrong #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/Be6pOWSVwz — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) April 21, 2017

Attendees of tonight’s talent show can expect performances that include Steven and his singing dog “Button”, Mehfoud Elementary students, Varina Elementary students, Fairfield Middle School Divine Destiny Step team, Varina High School Divine Devilettes Dance team, Ms. Cat-Bus Driver for HCPS, Elko Middle School Strings Band, Jump Starz jump-rope team, and more.

The show is set to start at 6:30 p.m. at Varina High school located at 7053 Messer Road. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online.

