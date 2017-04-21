Hanover man sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for possession of ‘thousands of child porn images’

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover man was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison on Friday for possession of child pornography.

James L. Crump, Sr., 45, pled guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months of active imprisonment, with an additional 40 years and 6 months suspended.

When Crump is released from prison, he will be placed on supervised release indefinitely and will be required to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction in which he lives or works.

“This case is such a stark reminder that child exploitation can leave scars that last a lifetime, and images that live forever in the darker corners of the internet,” said Attorney General Herring. “I appreciate the good work by the investigators and prosecutors in this case from Hanover and from my office who have put this man behind bars where he belongs.”

Evidence presented in court documents showed that Crump was identified by law enforcement after sharing files of child pornography over a peer-to-peer file sharing network with undercover investigators from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators were able to identify Crump through Internet service records.

Several computers and electronic storage media were seized from Crump’s home. Attorney General Herring’s Computer Forensic Unit examined the devices and found them to contain both child pornography and peer-to-peer file-sharing software.

The thousands of child pornography images recovered depict young children being sexually abused, some of whom have been identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as abuse victims in prior law enforcement investigations.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.