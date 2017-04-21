Hanover County Public Schools receive national recognition for music program

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation named Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) as a “Best Community for Music Education” for the fifth consecutive year.

Only three percent of school divisions in the Commonwealth of Virginia achieved this status.

The NAMM award recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students, and community leaders who have made music education part of the curriculum.

Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.

“Studying music has intrinsic benefits and, on its own, is core to learning. Also, the links between student success and music education have now been demonstrated by brain researchers in multiple studies,” said Mary Luehrsen, Executive Director of The NAMM Foundation. “The schools and districts our foundation recognizes are building on that connection between music and academics. These schools and districts are models for other educators who see music as a key ingredient in a well-rounded curriculum that makes music available to all children, regardless of zip code.”

Barry Flowe, HCPS Curriculum Specialist for Performing Arts, said he’s not surprised that Hanover schools received the national recognition again this year.

“In my opinion, the support shown for music education by all Hanover County community stakeholders is unparalleled,” Flowe said. “We have amazing students, parents, teachers, administrators, and school board members who all understand music’s important role in education. I am especially proud of our music teachers and how they provide innovative and robust opportunities for our students to explore music in meaningful ways.”

