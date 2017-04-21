Conflict resolution hotline seeks to stop violence in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local group is taking action to end the violence in Mosby Court. Of the 20 homicides in the City of Richmond so far this year, at least six have been inside or close to the Mosby Court neighborhood.

Two homicides were on Accommodation Street, while two more happened on Coalter Street and two others were on Raven Street.

8News’ Kerri O’Brien spoke with Malcolm Turner, a local leader of the United States Black Nationalist group which hopes to play a role in ending the violence.

“You may owe somebody 50 bucks and you don’t think you owe 50 bucks and maybe there’s just miscommunication in there,” Turner said.

Turner and his group want to help resolve disputes before they escalate into gunfire and violence.

He hopes to do it with a conflict resolution hotline. To reach the hotline, dial 804-723-1209.

The move comes after what has been a deadly few months in and around Mosby Court, including the loss of two teens gunned down in a triple shooting last month.

“They kids, they did not deserve none of that. They ain’t even begun to live life,” said Shemeca Robinson, a mourner at their vigil on April 2.

Turner is also calling on congregations to open their doors. He wants to hold conflict resolution courses inside churches.

“It’s one thing to tell people to call a line, it’s another thing to tell people how to diffuse situations,” Turner said.

The group could use volunteers for the hotline. If you are interested in helping, call 804-601-USBN.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

