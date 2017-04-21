Chesterfield woman charged with burying fetus in backyard due in court Monday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Last year, Chesterfield County Police made a gruesome discovery after searching the backyard of a home where now 43-year-old Michelle Roberts lived.

Working off a tip, investigators found fetal remains.

More than a year after the discovery, and after an investigation by authorities, Roberts was charged with producing an illegal abortion or miscarriage. It’s a charge that’s rarely been used in the state.

“It is extremely unusual. It may have been used once or twice,’ says legal expert Russ Stone. “There are very few cases where the statute’s actually been used.”

It’s also a charge the ACLU believes is being misused in this case.

The organization released a statement in regards to Roberts’ arrest. In it, they say: “No woman should fear arrest or jail for ending her own pregnancy or for pregnancy loss. The particular law implicated in this case does not apply to a pregnant woman — it applies to third parties only.”

We asked Stone if the mother of an unborn child could be charged with self-aborting.

“What makes it even more unusual is that they have charged the mother,” Stone said. “Because, if you just look at the language of the statute, it appears to be suggesting that what they’re trying to criminalize is a 3rd party.”

Stone says prosecutors will argue that anyone trying to illegally abort an unborn child can face that charge, even the mother. But he says in the few cases that have been heard previously, the mother was released.

“There have been cases where the court has said no, this is for 3rd parties, not the mother themselves,” Stone said.

Ultimately, the decision will lie with the judge. Roberts will have a status hearing in Chesterfield Circuit Court on Monday at 9 a.m.

