Chesterfield Fire and EMS build new fire training tower

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Fire and EMS is expanding its resources by building a state-of-the-art fire training tower at the Enon Fire Training Center in Chester.

The training tower is a seven-story, 9,000-square-foot masonry tower that has the capability to simulate live fire using a computer-controlled, propane-fueled training system.

It will provide the county’s firefighters with many different training opportunities, including fighting live fire in multistory buildings and simulating emergencies in hotels, office buildings, garden apartments and industrial complexes.

Firefighters will also be able to train in ladder and elevator rescues and high-rise and confined-space rescues.

Local law enforcement officers will also be able to conduct tactical training operations and K-9 training inside the tower.

The fire training tower is expected to be complete by the end of April, and, following specialized training for fire instructors, it is expected to begin serving first responders in July.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.