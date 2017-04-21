Bike lanes may be coming to Westover Hills Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Plans are underway to possibly add bike lanes to Westover Hills Boulevard.

The new bike lanes would eliminate one motorist lane, but the driving lane would become wider and create a more bike-friendly buffer zone of designated parking spaces.

The concept is called ‘curbside bike lane’ or ‘cycle track.’

8News’ Jonathan Costen spoke with Jakob Helmboldt the Richmond Department of Public Works, Pedestrian, Bicycling and Trails Coordinator who is working on the project.

“It’s been very common in Europe and a lot of cities throughout the country are going towards that the last five or six years,” Helmboldt said. “There’s been a big movement nationally towards the cycle track concept or curbside bike lane.”

Helmboldt said the plan would also help cut down on speeding on Westover Hills Boulevard.

“This is essentially a residential street and who really wants to have vehicles doing 45 [miles per hour] and plus on a regular basis past your house?” Helmoldt said. “it’s signed at 35 [miles per hour].”

Some residents in the area think the proposal is good idea while others believe it is not necessary. In the meantime, the city will continue to get feedback from residents and discuss the plans with consultants.

