67-year-old man found stabbed to death in Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have released the identity of a man found dead inside his residence in the 700 block of Chinaberry Drive on Friday afternoon.

Police arrived at the scene just before 3:30 p.m. to check on the welfare of a person who had not been seen in several weeks. After initial attempts to locate the person, police entered the residence.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found an adult male victim, later identified as Bruce M. Garnett, 67, who was confirmed dead by EMS personnel.

Police believe Garnett was deceased in his residence for several weeks before his remains were located. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy over the weekend and established that Garnett had been stabbed to death.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

